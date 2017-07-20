Halo divides opinion among racers after FIA announcement

Defo not the most esthetic thing! But on the positive, please consider that safer cars mean we can race much faster & harder in the future! https://t.co/Ogt6Wv3o4h — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) July 19, 2017

what will make F1 more popular: A) ban of halo, OR, B) cheaper tickets, free-on-air TV, better fan access, closer competition etc... 😇 — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) July 19, 2017

Don't really see how A) + B) are linked Alex. I expect F1 Halo will cause as many problems as it fixes and further hides the gladiators away https://t.co/0haavyXfLq — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) July 19, 2017

Err - what?? Sorry but they're two TOTALLY different subjects here Wurzy! https://t.co/pSpwXquExV — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) July 19, 2017

It's not been the best of weeks and now I see the 'halo' has been approved for 2018 along with appropriate weight increase. Plain ugly 👎 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) July 19, 2017

Are they using halo in F1 from 2018? 🤦🏻‍♂️ typical half-way semi-afraid solution... either go fighter jet mode or leave as it is. #halo — LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) July 19, 2017

At least the positive thing is my kids will think I lived life very dangerous when we drove F1... #Halo #NotAFan pic.twitter.com/IyenFXWpYC — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) July 20, 2017

We can confirm that Pacific Grand Prix will not be running a halo for 2018. Or anything for that matter, come to think of it. #F1 #Halo pic.twitter.com/wM8bLKbuPc — Pacific Racing (@PacificRacingF1) July 19, 2017

The Formula 1 Strategy Group's decision to introduce the 'Halo' cockpit protection device for 2018 has split opinion among racers, with a number taking to Twitter to voice their views.Despite not having been publicly tested since last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Halo was given the green light for 2018 on Wednesday after an unsuccessful trial of the alternative 'Shield' at Silverstone last week.The decision sparked public outcry on Twitter from fans, and a number of drivers also opted to have their say on the matter.And, in case you were wondering...