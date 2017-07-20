F1 »

Halo divides opinion among racers after FIA announcement

20 July 2017
After the F1 Strategy Group approved the introduction of Halo for 2018 on Wednesday, a number of racing figures have shared their views.
Halo divides opinion among racers after FIA announcement
Halo divides opinion among racers after FIA announcement
The Formula 1 Strategy Group's decision to introduce the 'Halo' cockpit protection device for 2018 has split opinion among racers, with a number taking to Twitter to voice their views.

Despite not having been publicly tested since last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Halo was given the green light for 2018 on Wednesday after an unsuccessful trial of the alternative 'Shield' at Silverstone last week.

The decision sparked public outcry on Twitter from fans, and a number of drivers also opted to have their say on the matter.

























And, in case you were wondering...





