F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Beneficial to have different opinions – Vettel on Kimi

20 July 2017
Differing opinions of the Ferrari SF70H from both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen is contributing to its development.
Beneficial to have different opinions – Vettel on Kimi
F1 Hungarian GP: Beneficial to have different opinions – Vettel on Kimi
Sebastian Vettel says Kimi Raikkonen has been getting 'different impressions' from the Ferrari SF70H than he does, but insists this is of benefit to the Scuderia.

Vettel has led the F1 standings since the opening round of the season , with three race wins under his belt and a further four podiums from ten races.

By contrast, despite a positive start to the year, Kimi Raikkonen has struggled to match his team-mate and currently sits fifth in the standings and already 79 points adrift with just three podiums.

Vettel speculates Raikkonen has been getting a different feeling with the new-for-2017 specification chassis, but suggests the alternative feedback provided by the Finn is in fact allowing the team to explore new ways of developing it.

“We are both racing for ourselves, to score points or win races. For the team in general, it's great to have two cars running. Obviously he's having a different impression after some runs about the car, about the track, about what the car needs etc. and pushing development in a little bit different direction but sometimes it needs that.

“I think it's better if you have two sources and you can't agree on everything. I think we agree on most of it, not on everything, but it's also good as you question where you are, where you need to go, what's right, what's wrong.”

Vettel has already stated he would prefer Ferrari to retain Raikkonen for another season in 2018, though the four-time world champion is yet to put pen to paper any deal for next year too.



Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Kimi Raikkonen , Vettel Ferrari , Vettel F1 , Kimi F1 , Kimi Ferrari , Raikkonen F1 , Raikkonen Ferrari
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
16.07.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 with Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastien Ogier, Red Bull, RB7, F1 test [Credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 