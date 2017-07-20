Beneficial to have different opinions – Vettel on Kimi

Sebastian Vettel says Kimi Raikkonen has been getting 'different impressions' from the Ferrari SF70H than he does, but insists this is of benefit to theVettel has led the F1 standings since the opening round of the season , with three race wins under his belt and a further four podiums from ten races.By contrast, despite a positive start to the year, Kimi Raikkonen has struggled to match his team-mate and currently sits fifth in the standings and already 79 points adrift with just three podiums.Vettel speculates Raikkonen has been getting a different feeling with the new-for-2017 specification chassis, but suggests the alternative feedback provided by the Finn is in fact allowing the team to explore new ways of developing it.“We are both racing for ourselves, to score points or win races. For the team in general, it's great to have two cars running. Obviously he's having a different impression after some runs about the car, about the track, about what the car needs etc. and pushing development in a little bit different direction but sometimes it needs that.“I think it's better if you have two sources and you can't agree on everything. I think we agree on most of it, not on everything, but it's also good as you question where you are, where you need to go, what's right, what's wrong.”Vettel has already stated he would prefer Ferrari to retain Raikkonen for another season in 2018, though the four-time world champion is yet to put pen to paper any deal for next year too.