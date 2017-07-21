F1 »

Lauda slams 'overreaction' with Halo introduction

21 July 2017
Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda slams the decision to introduce Halo cockpit protection for 2018, calling it an "overreaction".
Three-time Formula 1 world champion and Mercedes non-executive director Niki Lauda has slammed the decision to introduce the 'Halo' cockpit protection for 2018, calling it an "overreaction".

The FIA announced on Wednesday that the Halo would be introduced for 2018 following a meeting of the F1 Strategy Group, having shelved the proposed 'Shield' after just a single lap of testing at Silverstone.

Halo has divided opinion, with Lauda believing that there is no compelling argument for its introduction as F1 is already safe enough.

"We tested the Halo, the Red Bull Aeroscreen and Ferrari's Shield as a cockpit protection. None has convinced 100 per cent," Lauda told Auto Motor und Sport.

"You have to make the right decision in such a situation. The halo is the wrong one.

"The FIA ​​has made Formula One as safe as it gets. Also the danger of flying wheels is largely eliminated, because the wheels are always more firmly attached. The risk to the drivers has become minimal.

"We are just trying hard to get new fans for the sport with fast cars and getting closer to the spectators, and now this is destroyed by an overreaction."




