Air cleared between Sainz, Red Bull after Austria comments

21 July 2017
After confusion over his contractual situation in Austria, Carlos Sainz Jr. says the air has now been cleared with Red Bull.
Carlos Sainz Jr. says that the air has been cleared with Red Bull following comments from both sides regarding the Spaniard's Formula 1 plans for 2018 over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Sainz said in Thursday's FIA press conference ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix that a fourth year with Toro Rosso was "unlikely" in 2018, indicating he would look to leave Red Bull's programme if a seat with its senior team was not available.

Red Bull responded by stressing that Sainz remained under contract for 2018, as well as reminding him that it had funded his entire racing career, suggesting he owed the team a show of loyalty.

Speaking following last weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Sainz stressed that things had now been cleared up with Red Bull, confirming he is contracted to race for Toro Rosso next year.

"After Austria, we cleared everything, clarified everything. But as I said, it was not intended to be said, and we explain everything to each other," Sainz said.

"We were playing tennis together yesterday in a barbecue, enjoying our time, me and Christian Horner, and Marko as the referee, we had a good time, the air is clear.

"I'm a Red Bull driver, in the Red Bull programme, contracted for Toro Rosso next year and of course looking forward to change these results in Hungary with Toro Rosso."

Sainz also dismissed a report suggesting he could be set for a mid-season move to Renault, replacing Jolyon Palmer for the next race in Hungary.

"Many people talking to me about this rumor, and for me it's just a rumour," Sainz said.

"In the end, not one single comment you see is from your boss or from who are actually managing your career. You don't hear anything from them, you'd expect it to be just a rumour, no?

"So I don't comment about rumours."

Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner did, however, confirm that he would consider letting Sainz leave if a sizeable financial offer were to be tabled.

"If somebody was prepared to make an offer, of course, we'd consider it," Horner said.

“It would have to have a significant value attached to it because we've invested in Carlos significantly.

“You're not just going to give an asset away.”


