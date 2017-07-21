Sauber F1 set for 'big upgrade' in Hungary

Sauber is planning to introduce a "big upgrade" to its C36 Formula 1 car at next weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix according to driver Pascal Wehrlein.Sauber currently sits second-from-bottom in the constructors' championship with five points to its name, only ahead of the struggling McLaren team.Sauber has struggled to develop its car over the past few years due to financial difficulties, but has been able to make progress in recent times following a takeover last summer.The team is now looking to make a step towards the midfield by bringing a raft of updates to the next race in Hungary, as confirmed by Wehrlein in an interview with the official F1 website."For Budapest we are set for a big upgrade. Almost all the car – or all the aero side – will be new," Wehrlein said."So that should give us a good performance boost. If what the data shows really can materialize we could be on a good go."