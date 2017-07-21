F1 »

Pirelli confirms cause of Vettel's Silverstone tyre failure

21 July 2017
Pirelli has confirmed that a slow puncture was the initial cause of Sebastian Vettel's tyre failure late in the British Grand Prix.
Pirelli confirms cause of Vettel's Silverstone tyre failure
Pirelli confirms cause of Vettel's Silverstone tyre failure
Pirelli has confirmed that Sebastian Vettel's tyre failure on the penultimate lap of the British Grand Prix was caused by driving around on an underinflated tyre that was the result of a slow puncture.

Vettel suffered a blow-out on his front-left tyre towards the end of the race at Silverstone, costing him a podium finish.

The incident came one lap after Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen had also suffered a front-left failure at the same point of the circuit, but Pirelli stressed after the race that the incidents were separate.

In a statement issued on Friday, Pirelli confirmed that after analysing Vettel's damage tyre and the relevant data, it could confirm that a slow puncture was the root cause of the problem.

"Pirelli has concluded the analysis on Sebastian Vettel's damaged front-left P Zero Yellow soft tyre, which affected him two laps from the finish of the British Grand Prix," the statement reads.

"As appeared clear since Sunday afternoon, a full investigation has now confirmed that the original cause of the failure was a slow puncture. The consequent driving back to the pits on an underinflated and then flat tyre led to the final failure.

"Kimi Raikkonen's damaged tyre shows less evidence of what occurred, so further tests and analysis are still ongoing in Pirelli's laboratories and indoor testing facilities.

"It will take a few more days to reach a definitive conclusion."


Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Kimi Raikkonen , Pirelli
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Singapore Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


csmith

July 21, 2017 6:24 PM

I can bet that Pirelli will come back and say Kimi's tire failed due to a) Low pressure / high pressure b) going over Kerbs c) Flat spot and even probably - Driving too fast. For the last 3.5 years we have seen more tire failures in F1 than in any other time. Pirelli has produced crappy tires and after 3 years havent still been able to produce anything reliable. I plan to stay off from using their road tires.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 