Keeping Grosjean, Magnussen for 2018 'a given' - Haas

21 July 2017
Gene Haas has no plans to change the driver line-up for his eponymous Formula 1 team in 2018.
Gene Haas has no plans to change the line-up for his eponymous Formula 1 team for 2018, saying that retaining both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen is "a given".

Grosjean joined NASCAR team co-owner Haas for his F1 operation's debut season in 2016, scoring all 29 of its points.

Magnussen left Renault to join Haas for 2017, and has already offered more points than Esteban Gutierrez did in the second seat throughout 2016, helping the team to its first double top-10 finish in Monaco.

Despite the ties to Ferrari and suggestions that the team could field junior drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc next year, Haas has said he wants to keep both Magnussen and Grosjean on board.

"We will run with the same drivers that we have this year again next year. That is a given," Haas told the official F1 website.

"And given the other continuity aspects, we should be better racers next season."

Haas has already matched its points haul from its entire debut campaign through the first 10 races of 2017, and the team owner hopes it can double this score through the remaining rounds.

"It cannot get worse that in the second half of 2016. Even if we only score one more point we would be in the plus side," Haas said.

"My guess is that we will score at least another 29 points. And next year, without a big car or engine change, and with the drivers the same, that should give us a nice continuity boost."


