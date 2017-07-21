F1 »

The FIA had no choice on the Halo – Wolff

21 July 2017
Toto Wolff has revealed the FIA 'had no choice but to introduce the Halo' with pressure increasing over improving F1 safety measures.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the FIA 'had no choice but to introduce the Halo' with pressure increasing over improving the safety standards in Formula 1.

It was confirmed this week the Halo cockpit safety device will be introduced in F1 from the 2018 season, a move which has been heavily criticised from numerous corners including Mercedes non-executive director Niki Lauda who branded it an 'overreaction'.

It appears the Halo has split opinion within the Mercedes camp, with Wolff responding to the news in a Mercedes fan Q&A by explaining the FIA pushed for the introduction of the Halo next year with its ongoing aim to step up safety measures in the sport.

While Wolff says he's against the aesthetic of the Halo he has accepted the decision for 2018 and wants F1 to try and improve the situation through design developments.

“I think that probably the FIA had no choice but to introduce the Halo,” Wolff said in a fans Q&A. “It is the mandate of the FIA to increase safety and they have looked at various systems.

“None of them really worked and the Halo was the one that was just about right. I don't like the look of it - the aesthetics - but the decision was made and now we have to just make the best out of it.”

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: FIA , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Wolff , toto wolff
Welshie

July 21, 2017 7:30 PM

So where is the pressure coming from? The fans don't want it, a lot of the drivers don't want it. Funny how they react to 'pressure' to introduce this, but not to make the racing more exciting or accessible to fans.....

Yirmin

July 21, 2017 7:53 PM

Welshie: So where is the pressure coming from? The fans don't want it, a lot of the drivers don't want it. Funny how they react to 'pressure' to introduce this, but not to make the racing more exciting or accessible to fans.....
I supposed it could be a reaction to litigation from Jules family. A lot of times changes are driven by plea agreements that will eliminate a lawsuit in exchange for taking some action. In this case the halo.


