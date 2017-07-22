F1 »

Alonso tips cap to Renault on 40th anniversary F1 celebrations

22 July 2017
Fernando Alonso has paid tribute to former team Renault in its celebrations of 40 years of racing in Formula 1.
Alonso tips cap to Renault on 40th anniversary F1 celebrations
Alonso tips cap to Renault on 40th anniversary F1 celebrations
Fernando Alonso has paid tribute to former team Renault in its celebrations of 40 years of racing in Formula 1, having claimed his two world titles with the French manufacturer.

The Spanish driver joined Renault as an F1 test driver in 2002 before going on to claim his two world titles in 2005 and 2006 to become the driver to halt Michael Schumacher's domination of the sport in the last decade.

Alonso, who made a brief two-year return to the French manufacturer after his controversial maiden campaign with McLaren back in 2007, says he has 'fantastic' memories racing with Renault and feels it deserves credit as a mainstream car manufacturer to make the stride into F1.

"Six years I drove for Renault, plus one as test driver," Alonso said at Silverstone. "It is a fantastic team, fantastic manufacturer in motorsport because there are many manufacturers in road cars that they never made the step into motorsport because they don't have the interest.

"They think that the technology that you develop in motorsport is not interesting for the normal clients, or just because they are not prepared, not able, not talented to go into motorsport and challenge themselves.

"Teams and manufacturers like Renault have been in F1 and in rally and many disciplines, is very welcome for us, for racers and motorsport lovers, so congratulations to them."

Alonso had been briefly tipped for a potential return to Renault for 2018 as his relationship with McLaren-Honda continues to dwindle, but rumours have faded with the Spanish driver hunting a drive to fight for world titles with Renault still unable to return to the sharp-end since returning to F1 in 2016.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Silverstone , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Renault F1 40 years demonstration
Lewis Hamilton and The Stig
Sebastien Ogier, Red Bull, RB7, F1 test [Credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Singapore Grand Prix
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 