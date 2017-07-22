F1 »

Giovinazzi ‘trusts’ Ferrari to secure his F1 future

22 July 2017
Antonio Giovinazzi says he has faith in Ferrari to secure his F1 future while he hopes to maximise his Haas free practice outings.
Giovinazzi ‘trusts’ Ferrari to secure his F1 future
Giovinazzi ‘trusts’ Ferrari to secure his F1 future
Antonio Giovinazzi says he has faith in Ferrari to secure his future in Formula 1 while he hopes to maximise his Haas practice outings to gather favour for a race seat in 2018.

The Italian driver has secured a deal to run seven FP1 outings for Haas between the British Grand Prix until the end of the season. The 23-year-old made his F1 debut during pre-season testing for Sauber and raced in the Australian Grand Prix and Chinese Grand Prix as stand-in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein.

Giovinazzi's early F1 opportunity ended under a cloud when he crashed out of the Chinese Grand Prix after spinning in the wet on the home straight right under the noses of F1 team bosses.

The 2016 GP2 Series runner-up is hoping to make amends and impress for Haas in his run of free practice sessions to prove his talents ahead of a potential race seat for 2018.

“It's a good programme, seven FP1s in 10 races, and I know all the tracks apart from Brazil and Mexico so it will be good also to learn these two tracks where I didn't race,” Giovinazzi said. “It's a good programme, a lot of time in the car so this is important. Of course to drive a new car from now to the end of the season is really important for me.

“The target is to be there [in F1] next year, but now I focus more on what I do now with these seven FP1s, and we'll see what we can do for next year.”

Giovinazzi accepts with only 20 race seats in F1 for 2018 it will be tough for him to become the first full-time Italian driver since Jarno Trulli six years ago, but feels as a Ferrari junior driver he's in a promising position to make a breakthrough.

“To get into F1 is really hard. There are not much seats,” he said. “It's not like football. But it's just my first season in Ferrari and they are really good. I trust them, so they know what they can do for me.

“Now it's just time to focus on what they give me this year with seven FP1s, and then we'll see what happens next year. Anything can happen, so I hope I can find a seat for next year.”

Giancarlo Fisichella was the last Italian to drive for Ferrari when he and fellow countryman Luca Badoer acted as replacement drivers for the injured Felipe Massa in 2009.

In February, Giovinazzi tested Ferrari's SF15-T at its private track Fiorano which he described as 'a wonderful feeling'.

Immediately after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Giovinazzi returned to action for Haas as its test driver for the 2018 Pirelli tyre tests.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , British Grand Prix , Formula 1 , Felipe Massa , Haas , Australian Grand Prix , Chinese Grand Prix , Sauber , pascal wehrlein , Giovinazzi
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Test Driver, Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Lewis Hamilton and The Stig
Sebastien Ogier, Red Bull, RB7, F1 test [Credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Singapore Grand Prix
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 