F1 »

Williams hits back at Villeneuve’s Stroll criticisms

23 July 2017
Claire Williams says the work Lance Stroll puts in away from spotlight is producing results as she refutes criticisms from Jacques Villeneuve.
Williams hits back at Villeneuve’s Stroll criticisms
Williams hits back at Villeneuve’s Stroll criticisms
Claire Williams says the work Lance Stroll is putting in for the team away from spotlight of a Formula 1 race weekend gives her confidence the Canadian teenager is meeting expectations as she refutes criticisms from Jacques Villeneuve.

After Stroll's maiden home race in Montreal his fellow countryman and former F1 world champion Villeneuve branded the teenager 'one of the worst rookie performers in the history of F1'.

Stroll shrugged off Villeneuve's comments and duly silenced any further criticisms with a maiden podium in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but questions have still remained around the 18-year-old's performance levels in F1.

Asked about her reaction to Villeneuve's criticisms of Stroll, Claire Williams says the team believes he has already proven his worth in the sport and will continue to give him the opportunity to silence the critics.

“With regard to Jacques' comments, he's obviously been pretty vocal in the media,” Williams said. “I don't want to go into a huge amount of detail about it. I don't think there's any need.

“The way that Lance describes it, he just wants to get on and let his track performance do the talking. I think that's what we should do because that's when the critics will stop. When Lance proves he deserves to be in Formula One, which we all at Williams believe anyway.

“You may have only just seen the results on the race track but if you could see the hard work he's put in behind the scenes over the course of the year, it's been really impressive. This is a big step-up from the junior formula. I think people can underestimate that step at times.

“He's delivered against everything we expected of him and I'm looking forward to seeing how he'll move forward for the rest of the year. It's great to now have two cars that are scoring points for us in the Constructors' Championship.”

In 1996, Villeneuve joined F1 as a reigning IndyCar champion and in his rookie campaign driving for Williams finished the year runner-up in the world championship to team-mate Damon Hill.

A year later Villeneuve went one step better by clinching the F1 world title with Williams in 1997 in the season Michael Schumacher was infamously disqualified after deliberately crashing into Villeneuve at the season finale.

Halfway through his rookie F1 season, Stroll has secured three points finishes including his maiden podium in Baku and is five points off of team-mate Felipe Massa in the world drivers' championship.

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Williams , Formula One , Formula 1 , Felipe Massa , Jacques Villeneuve , Claire Williams , Azerbaijan , Baku , Lance Stroll
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
08.07.2016 - Press conference, Claire Williams (GBR) Williams Deputy Team Principal.
Lewis Hamilton and The Stig
Sebastien Ogier, Red Bull, RB7, F1 test [Credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Singapore Grand Prix
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Jem

July 23, 2017 5:26 PM

benignlyindifferent: Villeneuve's criticism of Stroll gaining an "unfair testing advantage" this year was somewhat comical. My recollection is that he was given thousands of miles of testing prior to his F1 debut. In fact, I believe he clocked the highest testing mileage of any rookie. Ever. I agree that his attempts to stay relevant instead appear to reflect a grumpiness. Too bad.
You are correct. Villeneuve clocked up around 3000 miles during testing. I remember thinking most competent racing drivers would get off to a good start to the season with that amount of practice.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 