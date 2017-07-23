F1 »

Giovinazzi ‘a rookie but not one’ – Steiner

23 July 2017
Guenther Steiner has described Antonio Gionvinazzi as 'a rookie but not a rookie' given his experience already gathered in F1.
Giovinazzi ‘a rookie but not one’ – Steiner
Giovinazzi ‘a rookie but not one’ – Steiner
Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has described Antonio Gionvinazzi as 'a rookie but not a rookie' given his experience already gathered in Formula 1 compared to other test drivers.

Giovinazzi has secured a deal with Haas to drive in seven FP1 sessions between British Grand Prix and the end of the season and after his opening run at Silverstone, Steiner gave the Italian driver a glowing review for his performance.

The Haas boss feels his experience both for Sauber during pre-season testing plus the opening two races as stand-in for the injured Pascal Wehrlein and his tests for Ferrari have given Giovinazzi plenty of F1 mileage which enabled him to quickly get up to speed for Haas.

“He did a good job but Antonio has been in the car before, he has done races and a lot of tests,” Steiner said. “He's a solid guy and he's fast. We have seen that last year in GP2. He's a good guy and he's very professional, he's very mature.

“We didn't expect anything strange with him as he's a rookie but he's not a rookie. I don't know how many days pre-season testing he did with Sauber, he did two races for them, he drove the Ferrari quite a bit so he's solid.”

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Formula 1 , Haas , Sauber , pascal wehrlein , Giovinazzi
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Haas F1 Team Test Driver
Lewis Hamilton and The Stig
Sebastien Ogier, Red Bull, RB7, F1 test [Credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Singapore Grand Prix
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Williams 40th anniversary demonstrations
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 