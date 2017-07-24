Kubica confirmed for post-Hungary F1 test with Renault

Robert Kubica's run towards a Formula 1 comeback will continue next week when he takes part in one day of the collective test at the Hungaroring.Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010 before severe injuries sustained to his right arm and hand appeared to end his single-seater career.After many years rallying, Kubica stepped up a push for a grand prix comeback this year with Formula E and GP3 tests, leading to two private tests in a 2012-spec F1 car.With these going well, Renault has decided to field Kubica on August 2 for the young driver test following the Hungarian Grand Prix."The first two days of testing allowed both Robert and ourselves to gather a great amount of information," Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul said."The upcoming session with the R.S.17 at the Hungaroring will allow us all to obtain detailed and precise data in a current car and representative conditions."After this test, we will carefully analyse the collected information to determine in what conditions it would be possible for Robert to return to competition in the upcoming years."