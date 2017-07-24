Palmer growing tired of luckless streak after Silverstone DNS

Jolyon Palmer is heading into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix hopeful of a change in fortune after a luckless Formula 1 run, capped off by a DNS at Silverstone eight days ago.Palmer has failed to score a single point for Renault through the opening half of the 2017 season, struggling to match the form of team-mate Nico Hulkenberg, who has a score of 26 to his name.Palmer has finished 11th on three occasions and looked to be in the running for points at the British Grand Prix, only to be forced to park up before the race had even started due to an issue on his car."I have burnt the unlucky underpants, so they are now out of the way!" Palmer joked in Renault's pre-race preview."I'm not superstitious, but you have to say this run of bad luck has to end."The big negative was obviously not being able to start the race. That was unbelievably frustrating, especially as it was my home Grand Prix and I had a lot of support. I couldn't believe it."But, on the positives, there were certainly a couple of good things from Silverstone. My qualifying pace was decent and I managed my second best run of the season. I drove with the new floor in FP1 and it was working nicely, meaning I'm happy to have it for Budapest."Nico showed the benefit of the floor across last weekend with his strong qualifying and race pace. It's exciting for the team as we looked competitive and ahead of our midfield rivals. That's all I hope for in Hungary."