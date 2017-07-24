Matushita gets Sauber test following Hungarian GP

F1 »

24 July 2017
Honda-backed youngster Nobuharu Matsushita to enjoy his first F1 test with Sauber in Hungary next week.
Honda youngster and Formula 2 racer Nobuharu Matsushita will enjoy his first Formula 1 test with Sauber next week at the Hungaroring.

Matsushita, 23, has won three races in the GP2/F2 category since making his debut back in 2015, but is yet to sample F1 machinery.

The Japanese youngster will enjoy his maiden run-out with Sauber - who had previously announced an engine deal with Honda for 2018 - next week following the Hungarian Grand Prix, getting behind the wheel of the C36 car on August 1.

"When I was four years old, I was fascinated by Michael Schumacher, watching him racing in Formula 1. Since then my dream was to become a Formula 1 driver," Matsushita said.

"I am very excited about my first Formula 1 test and I am really looking forward to driving the Sauber C36-Ferrari at the Hungaroring – it is a great opportunity for me.

"I hope it will be a productive day for the team as well as for myself, so that I can learn as much as possible. I would like to thank the Sauber F1 Team for making this happen."

Matsushita will hand the reins of the C36 car over to fellow F2 driver Gustav Malja for the second day of testing in Hungary.


