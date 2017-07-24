F1 »

Haas aims to clear up mistakes in F1 midfield hunt

24 July 2017
Gene Haas believes the F1 squad with the fewest mistakes in the intense midfield battle will triumph as he calls upon his team to iron out issues.
Gene Haas believes the F1 squad which makes the fewest mistakes in the intense midfield battle will triumph as he calls upon his Haas team to iron out the second season issues which has slowed its progress.

After an underwhelming start to 2017 with just two points finishes in the opening four races, Haas has begun to hit its stride with Kevin Magnussen's seventh place in Azerbaijan Grand Prix followed by Romain Grosjean matching the team's best-ever result with sixth place in the Austrian Grand Prix.

While Grosjean has continued to be blighted by intermittent brakes woes, Haas's upturn in form sees them already on the same number of points (29) that they secured in the whole of their maiden F1 campaign last year.

With just five points splitting Haas to sixth-placed Toro Rosso in the F1 world constructors' championship, the team boss feels further progress can be made by getting on top of its brake woes and avoiding other issues in the midfield battle.

“Right now I would say from P5 to P8 it is so close that eventually we could drop or gain a position with every race,” Haas said. “And in this midfield section the team that will finish ahead of his opponents will be the one that makes the least mistakes. If you don't make mistakes and get both drivers in the points every race you can do really well.

“Force India has done very well and if we can do that we can move ahead. And if we don't then Toro Rosso will do it. We have to be consistent and reliable – and finish races. If we finish a race we are probably in that seventh, eighth or ninth position – or maybe tenth. All these positions make points.”

