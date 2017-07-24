F1 »

Hungary F1 Test: The line-up so far

24 July 2017
Which drivers will be taking part in the collective F1 test following the Hungarian Grand Prix? Find out here...
The Hungarian Grand Prix ordinarily acts as Formula 1's final hurrah before a much-needed summer break, but the drivers and teams will be required to stay on for a few extra days this year for the post-race test.

Replacing Silverstone as the usual second in-season test venue, the Hungaroring will offer drivers and teams eight hours of running on both August 1 and 2.

Here's the confirmed list of drivers to be taking part so far.

Mercedes: George Russell (Tuesday August 1)/George Russell (Wednesday August 2)
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc/TBA
Red Bull Racing: TBA/TBA
Force India: Nikita Mazepin-Lucas Auer/Nikita Mazepin-Lucas Auer (half days each)
Williams: TBA/TBA
Toro Rosso: TBA/TBA
McLaren: TBA/TBA
Haas: TBA/TBA
Renault: Nicholas Latifi/Robert Kubica
Sauber: Gustav Malja/Nobuharu Matsushita


