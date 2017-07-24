Hungary F1 Test: The line-up so far

The Hungarian Grand Prix ordinarily acts as Formula 1's final hurrah before a much-needed summer break, but the drivers and teams will be required to stay on for a few extra days this year for the post-race test.
Replacing Silverstone as the usual second in-season test venue, the Hungaroring will offer drivers and teams eight hours of running on both August 1 and 2.
Here's the confirmed list of drivers to be taking part so far.
Mercedes
: George Russell (Tuesday August 1)/George Russell (Wednesday August 2)
Ferrari
: Charles Leclerc/TBA
Red Bull Racing
: TBA/TBA
Force India
: Nikita Mazepin-Lucas Auer/Nikita Mazepin-Lucas Auer (half days each)
Williams
: TBA/TBA
Toro Rosso
: TBA/TBA
McLaren
: TBA/TBA
Haas
: TBA/TBA
Renault
: Nicholas Latifi/Robert Kubica
Sauber
: Gustav Malja/Nobuharu Matsushita