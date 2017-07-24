Ocon excited for return to 'favourite track' in Hungary

Esteban Ocon heads to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix eager to head into the Formula 1 summer break on a high at his favourite racing circuit, the Hungaroring.Ocon, 20, has made a flying start to life with Force India in 2017, scoring points in all but one race and recording a best finish of fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix.The Frenchman remains set on taking a podium finish before his first full season in F1 is complete, and hopes to charge his affinity for the Hungaroring into a good result this weekend."I love Budapest and the Hungaroring. It's my favourite track of the year," Ocon said. "I had a special weekend there when I was racing in Formula Three with two wins and a second place, and a double podium in GP3."It's just a track that's very satisfying to drive. When you get into the rhythm it feels great because you can really lean on the car and attack the kerbs. It's a circuit that suits me as a driver and my driving style.“I'm looking forward to the break and the chance to recharge my batteries. It's been such a busy season and I'm ready to take a few weeks to catch my breath."I have to say I'm very happy with how things have gone since I joined the team. I feel stronger with every race and I think there is even more potential in the second half of the year."My objective is still to try and get a podium, but the priority is to keep picking up the points in every race – that's what we need as a team. We just need to keep being consistent."