F1 Hungarian GP: Ocon excited for return to 'favourite track' in Hungary

24 July 2017
Esteban Ocon hopes to impress at his favourite track, the Hungaroring, and continue his strong start to life in F1 with Force India this weekend.
Esteban Ocon heads to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix eager to head into the Formula 1 summer break on a high at his favourite racing circuit, the Hungaroring.

Ocon, 20, has made a flying start to life with Force India in 2017, scoring points in all but one race and recording a best finish of fifth at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Frenchman remains set on taking a podium finish before his first full season in F1 is complete, and hopes to charge his affinity for the Hungaroring into a good result this weekend.

"I love Budapest and the Hungaroring. It's my favourite track of the year," Ocon said. "I had a special weekend there when I was racing in Formula Three with two wins and a second place, and a double podium in GP3.

"It's just a track that's very satisfying to drive. When you get into the rhythm it feels great because you can really lean on the car and attack the kerbs. It's a circuit that suits me as a driver and my driving style.

“I'm looking forward to the break and the chance to recharge my batteries. It's been such a busy season and I'm ready to take a few weeks to catch my breath.

"I have to say I'm very happy with how things have gone since I joined the team. I feel stronger with every race and I think there is even more potential in the second half of the year.

"My objective is still to try and get a podium, but the priority is to keep picking up the points in every race – that's what we need as a team. We just need to keep being consistent."


