Honda plays up Hungary chances, targets Q3 appearance

Honda Formula 1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa feels this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix will offer McLaren one of its best opportunities of the season given the reduced importance of power unit performance around the confines of the Hungaroring.McLaren currently finds itself bottom of the F1 constructors' championship with half of this year's races completed, as drivers Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne have been hamstrung by a lack of both reliability and power from Honda's power unit.The team's sole top-10 finish of the year came in a topsy-turvy Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with its regular standing in the pecking order being some way outside of the points.However, Hasegawa has high hopes for Hungary after the progress Honda has made in recent weeks and the greater importance of chassis performance, an area McLaren is strong in.“Despite showing improved competitiveness during the last few races, we're yet to translate this into on-track results. Having said that, we're pleased with our current development and we now head to Hungary feeling more positive about the race weekend," Hasegawa said.“The Hungaroring is a unique twisty circuit that should give us one of our best opportunities this season. Though it is not a power-oriented track, it still requires precise energy management throughout every lap of the race. It is also a track where overtaking is extremely difficult, so qualifying will be enormously important for us.“We know we're capable of a good result on this type of track, so our target is to reach Q3 and be in a good place to score points in the race. Fernando claimed his first Formula 1 victory at the Hungaroring, and Stoffel won there in GP2 in 2014, so our cars are in excellent hands.“This is the last race before the summer shutdown when everyone in the McLaren-Honda team will get a well-earned rest. Before then, I hope we can build a good momentum towards the second half of the season with solid results in Hungary.”