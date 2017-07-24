Santino Ferrucci gets Haas F1 test nod in Hungary

Haas has confirmed that American youngster Santino Ferrucci will take part in next week's Formula 1 test at the Hungaroring, piloting the VF-17 car on both days of running.
Ferrucci, 19, enjoyed his first F1 test with Haas last year at Silverstone, and is currently balancing his development commitments at the team with a full-season campaign in the GP3 Series.
Ferrucci will fulfill Haas' young driver quota for in-season testing next week when he gets behind the wheel of the 2017 car on both August 1 and 2, as confirmed by the team on Monday.
Haas will also field Ferrari youngster Antonio Giovinazzi during first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix as part of his ongoing programme with the team.
Despite the presence of both Ferrucci and Giovinazzi, team owner Gene Haas said last week that he plans to retain both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen in race seats for next season, limiting the opportunities for juniors moving up.