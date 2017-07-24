F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Where can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

24 July 2017
With one point separating Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton at the top of the Formula 1 world drivers' championship standings, the title race could be flipped in time for the summer break in Hungary.

Hamilton's flawless British Grand Prix victory saw him reel in Vettel after the Ferrari driver's late tyre blowout dropped him to seventh place at the chequered flag.

With Mercedes on strong form with two wins in the past two races the pressure is on Vettel to strike back and keep hold of his title lead going into the break.

The 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix is being shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 and HIGHLIGHTS are on Channel 4 (UK only).

Where can I watch it? (All times stated BST)

Friday 28th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 Hungarian GP FP1 – 08:45
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Hungarian GP FP2 – 12:45

Saturday 29th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 Hungarian GP FP3 – 09:45
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Hungarian GP Qualifying – 13:00
HIGHLIGHTS Channel 4 Hungarian GP Qualifying – 18:00

Sunday 30th July:

LIVE Sky Sports F1 Hungarian GP Track Parade – 12:00
LIVE Sky Sports F1 Hungarian GP Race – 13:00
HIGHLIGHTS Channel 4 Hungarian GP Race – 17:15

The 2017 F1 Calendar and Schedule


WHERE CAN I WATCH F1 IN 2017?

ALL F1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be shown LIVE on Sky Sports F1 in the UK, with Channel 4 dual-broadcasting a selection of races LIVE on terrestrial television.

26 March Australian Grand Prix
9 April Chinese Grand Prix
16 April Bahrain Grand Prix
30 April Russian Grand Prix
14 May Spanish Grand Prix
28 May Monaco Grand Prix
11 June Canadian Grand Prix
25 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix
9 July Austrian Grand Prix
16 July British Grand Prix
30 July Hungarian Grand Prix
27 August Belgian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
3 September Italian Grand Prix
17 September Singapore Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
1 October Malaysian Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
8 October Japanese Grand Prix
22 October United States Grand Prix
29 October Mexican Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)
12 November Brazilian Grand Prix
26 November Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (LIVE on Channel 4 too)


Previous Hungarian GP race winners:

2016: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Daniel Ricciardo
2013: Lewis Hamilton
2012: Lewis Hamilton





