Ghiotto handed Williams test following Hungarian GP

Williams has confirmed that Luca Ghiotto will enjoy his first Formula 1 test at the Hungaroring next week, splitting running in the FW40 with Felipe Massa.Ghiotto, 22, finished as runner-up in GP3 in 2015 before moving up to GP2, and currently races in the rebranded Formula 2 series.The Italian will get his first chance to impress in F1 machinery next week following the Hungarian Grand Prix, fulfilling Williams' young driver allocation."A big thanks to Williams for this opportunity. I think the first F1 test for any driver is a special moment, and to do it with such an historic team is even better so I'm really excited," Ghiotto said."Of course, I also need to focus on the F2 weekend beforehand, but I'm really looking forward to the test and I really hope it goes well.”Deputy Williams F1 chief Claire Williams added: “This will be Luca's first opportunity of a Formula One outing. Our team has a strong track record for developing young talent, and we always enjoy seeing young drivers getting opportunities to demonstrate their ability."I look forward to seeing how he performs in the car next month.”