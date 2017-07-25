F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Haas F1 drivers still undecided on brake packages for Hungary

25 July 2017
Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are set to continue their evaluation of Brembo and Carbon Industries brake packages in Hungary practice.
Haas Formula 1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are set to continue their evaluation of both Brembo and Carbon Industries brake packages during practice for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Haas has been blighted with brake issues for much of its 18-month stint in F1, with Grosjean and Magnussen regularly changing suppliers in recent weeks.

Both drivers are continuing to tinker with their brake packages in a bid to find a solution to the ongoing problems, leading team boss Günther Steiner to say at Silverstone that they would be welcome to run different suppliers.

Looking ahead to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the Haas drivers look set to continue to swap back and forth between Brembo and Carbon Industries until they find the best package for the brake-heavy Hungaroring circuit.

"We made one step toward understanding the new brakes. There is a second step because in Silverstone there is no hard braking – it's one of the circuits where you use the brakes less than in all of the other circuits," Steiner said.

"Hungary is the opposite. You use the brakes quite a bit and you have no time to cool them down because there are no big straights. So, we continue our testing and see where we get in FP1 and FP2, and then decide what we are going to do for the race.

"At Silverstone, Kevin preferred to stay with the Brembo brakes because he knew them better and he did not do FP1, so he was more comfortable with them. But again, I don't know what will happen in Hungary until after FP1 and FP2."

When asked which brake package he would use in Hungary, Grosjean said: “It'll be very dependent on cooling. When we've got the latest from Brembo, I'm happy with them.

"But if we can run the CIs, I'm probably going to stick with them.”

Magnussen added: "What we're looking for is just a consistent performance – something you can build your confidence around and find a rhythm.

"We're still working on it."


