Budapest one of McLaren's 'best opportunities' in 2017 - Alonso

25 July 2017
Fernando Alonso hopes to capitalise on the short, sharp nature of the Hungaroring circuit and give McLaren something to cheer for this weekend.
Fernando Alonso hopes McLaren can capitalise on one of its "best opportunities" of the Formula 1 season to fight in the midfield at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

McLaren has been left scrambling at the back of the grid for much of the season so far, hamstrung by issues with its Honda power unit.

The team has just one points finish under its belt in 2017 - Alonso's run to P9 in Baku - leaving it at the foot of the constructors' championship with half the season complete.

Alonso heads into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix with high hopes thanks to the tight and twisting nature of the Hungaroring circuit that should play to the strengths of the McLaren MCL32 car.

"On paper, the Hungaroring presents one of the best opportunities for us this year. The short, twisty circuit means we are less reliant on outright power, and the drivers have to really depend on the capabilities of the chassis to get the best out of the lap," Alonso said.

"I always like returning to Budapest – we get to stay in the centre with great views of the river, and you feel like you're really part of the city all weekend. The temperatures are high and it's a testing weekend for the teams and drivers – especially since the summer break is so close, but a good result can be a great boost for everyone going into the shutdown period.

“The important thing for us, as always, is reliability. Even if our car could perform better in Hungary, we need to have a trouble-free weekend to take advantage of every opportunity for points.

"We made some big decisions in Silverstone in terms of taking grid penalties in preparation for this race, and hope that's paid off so we can put ourselves in the best possible position for points this weekend.”


