Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande and more to light up Singapore GP

Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, OneRepublic and more will light up the FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX this year.A star-studded line-up of platinum selling and award-winning music artists is set to make the 10th running of the Singapore Grand Prix the most extravagant yet.In 10 years the Singapore Grand Prix – the first-ever F1 race to be held at night -– has established itself as a firm favourite amongst fans and drivers alike, with more than 75,000 people cheering home eventual champion Nico Rosberg in the 2016 edition of the floodlit spectacular.Though Rosberg has now retired, the 2017 F1 title battle is heating up just in time for Singapore with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel currently leading Mercedes' three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, while Valtteri Bottas is also inching his way into contention.As if the prospect of a pivotal race for the title battle in the enthralling metropolis of Singapore is not enough, attending this year's race will give you the chance to enjoy an entertainment package to rival the best of the festivals when you buy tickets to the 2017 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix .The track action will be complemented by performances from global superstars who will play full concertsRace-goers can enjoy performances by Calvin Harris ('My Way', 'This is What You Came For'), Ariana Grande ('Side to Side', 'Into You'), The Chainsmokers ('Closer, Don't Let Me Down'), OneRepublic ('Counting Stars, Secrets'), Seal ('Kiss From A Rose'), Duran Duran ('Hungry Like the Wolf, Ordinary World'), George The Poet ('Cat D') and Lianne La Havas ('Unstoppable'), making this an event not to be missed!Access to all the concerts in Zone 1 is included with any three-day Zone 1 ticket (from S$498), whilst access to all the concerts in Zone 4 is included with any three-day race ticket (from S$298).Tickets for the 2017 FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX (15 to 17 September) are available for sale at www.singaporegp.sg, via the ticketing hotline +65 6738 6738 as well as all authorised ticketing agents. The artiste line-up and schedule is subject to change. For the latest 2017 FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX programme line-up, visit