F1 »

Hungarian GP: Bottas ‘not going too confident’ for Hungarian GP

26 July 2017
This weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix will provide a stern test for Mercedes around a more challenging venue, says Valtteri Bottas.
Bottas ‘not going too confident’ for Hungarian GP
Hungarian GP: Bottas ‘not going too confident’ for Hungarian GP
Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes cannot afford to get into the mindset that it has turned the tide of performance against Ferrari, not least because this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix could represent a bigger challenge.

Though Sebastian Vettel has led the overall standings for Ferrari since the opening round of the season he hasn't topped the podium since the Monaco Grand Prix, while Mercedes has largely shown the edge in raw pace ever since as both Lewis Hamilton and Bottas claw back ground.

Despite this, Bottas says it is premature to regard Mercedes as performing better than Ferrari now as the most recent races in Montreal, Baku, Spielberg and Silverstone arguably suit the W08 package better than slower, lower grip venues like Sochi, Monaco and this weekend's Hungaroring race.

“We can't get that kind of thing to our mind that we are quicker. We don't want to do that, we want to be feeling on our back foot, we want to be able to improve the car and we know it is very track specific. That's a fact because we've had quite high-speed circuits now the last two races. Baku is a special one, but the next race in Budapest is completely different.

“It's very slow speed corners, really high temperatures, so we are not going too confident to there. We know that we have still work to do and plenty of things we need to improve on. We can improve during this year still. I think it is still track specific and we are still going to see good fights depending on the tracks.”

Bottas comes into the Hungarian Grand Prix just 23 points shy of Vettel atop the standings despite being the only driver inside the top three to suffer a DNF in 2017. He has scored more points than any other driver since the Monaco Grand Prix.


Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , Mercedes , Monaco , Monaco Grand Prix , Valtteri Bottas , Hungarian Grand Prix , Hungaroring , Sochi , Baku , Bottas F1 , Bottas Mercedes
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, 2nd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
Nobuharu Matsushita, ART Grand Prix, Sauber, F1 [Credit: Honda Racing]
Lewis Hamilton and The Stig
Sebastien Ogier, Red Bull, RB7, F1 test [Credit: Red Bull Content Pool]
Singapore Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 