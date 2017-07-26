Bottas ‘not going too confident’ for Hungarian GP

Valtteri Bottas says Mercedes cannot afford to get into the mindset that it has turned the tide of performance against Ferrari, not least because this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix could represent a bigger challenge.Though Sebastian Vettel has led the overall standings for Ferrari since the opening round of the season he hasn't topped the podium since the Monaco Grand Prix, while Mercedes has largely shown the edge in raw pace ever since as both Lewis Hamilton and Bottas claw back ground.Despite this, Bottas says it is premature to regard Mercedes as performing better than Ferrari now as the most recent races in Montreal, Baku, Spielberg and Silverstone arguably suit the W08 package better than slower, lower grip venues like Sochi, Monaco and this weekend's Hungaroring race.“We can't get that kind of thing to our mind that we are quicker. We don't want to do that, we want to be feeling on our back foot, we want to be able to improve the car and we know it is very track specific. That's a fact because we've had quite high-speed circuits now the last two races. Baku is a special one, but the next race in Budapest is completely different.“It's very slow speed corners, really high temperatures, so we are not going too confident to there. We know that we have still work to do and plenty of things we need to improve on. We can improve during this year still. I think it is still track specific and we are still going to see good fights depending on the tracks.”Bottas comes into the Hungarian Grand Prix just 23 points shy of Vettel atop the standings despite being the only driver inside the top three to suffer a DNF in 2017. He has scored more points than any other driver since the Monaco Grand Prix.