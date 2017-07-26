Haas development driver Ferrucci steps up to F2 with Trident

Haas F1 development driver Santino Ferrucci has joined Trident for the remainder of the 2017 FIA Formula 2 championship.The American teenager will move up from the GP3 Series into F2 from the Hungarian round alongside full-time driver Nabil Jeffri having secured a deal for the rest of the season.Ferrucci, who has enjoyed a handful of Haas F1 tests, will take part in the two-day F1 test for Haas immediately after the Hungaroring race weekend.Having seen Trident's second race seat be rotated during 2017, with Sergio Canamasas racing in the opening four rounds before Raffele Marciello took over at the Red Bull Ring and Callum Ilott for Silverstone, team manager Giacomo Ricci is thrilled to secure Ferrucci for the remainder of the year alongside Jeffri.“We are really proud to announce the agreement reached between Team Trident and the American racer Santino Ferrucci for the final five rounds of the FIA Formula 2 season,” Ricci said. “The 19-year-old from Connecticut already had the chance to test one of our GP3 Series cars in last November's collective postseason test at Abu Dhabi."Back then, he impressed the team's staff, bringing home great results and keeping his name among the top-5 at all times. He is now set to make his Formula 2 debut at Budapest, on the same track where he led the way in GP3 Series testing.“I am sure that Santino has all the skills needed to adapt to a Formula 2 car very quickly. Also, thanks to his Formula 1 experience, he will not having problems in managing more power and carbon fibre brakes.”