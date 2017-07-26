Lando Norris lands first McLaren 2017 F1 test

F1 »

26 July 2017
Lando Norris has been handed his first Formula 1 test in a 2017 McLaren car as it confirms its driver line-up for the two-day Hungary test.
Lando Norris has been handed his first Formula 1 test in a 2017 McLaren car as it confirms its driver line-up for the two-day Hungary test.

The McLaren junior driver joined the Woking-based squad at the start of the season alongside his preparations for his maiden full European Formula 3 season with Carlin, where he is currently top of the rookie standings and third in the overall drivers' championship.

Norris will contest the sixth round of the Euro F3 season at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend before heading to the Hungaroring to join up with McLaren-Honda after the Hungarian Grand Prix to drive on the second day of the in-season test in the MCL32.

The British teenager has already tested the 2011 McLaren car as part of his McLaren Autosport BRDC award from last year, testing at Portimao in June, but Hungary will mark his maiden outing in a 2017 F1 car.

McLaren has also confirmed Stoffel Vandoorne is be on driving duties for the opening day of the Hungary test which takes place on Tuesday 1st and Wednesday 2nd August.



by Haydn Cobb

