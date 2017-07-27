Hulkenberg: I’d welcome Kubica at Renault

Nico Hulkenberg says Renault 'needs to go for the best possible driver' as speculation mounts it could swap Jolyon Palmer for Robert Kubica for the second-half of the 2017 F1 season.The Pole has not raced in F1 since 2010 when his motorsport career was almost ended by a rallying accident that left him with a partially severed arm.However, after taking time out from competition in recent years to focus on rehabilitation, recent private test outings with Renault have raised hope he could make a belated return after all.Having already tested older specification F1 cars, Kubica – who raced with BMW Sauber and Renault during his F1 career – will drive 2017 specification Renault RS17 at the upcoming Hungaroring F1 test amidst rumours the outing will ultimately determine whether he is capable of a racing return.For Hulkenberg, the German says he would welcome the return of Kubica to F1 to race alongside him at Renault.“I don't know if it would work for him or not, but I'd be happy to have him as a teammate, and I'd be happy with anybody else to be honest. It's not my decision.“I think the team, Renault, needs to go for the best possible driver they can have whoever that might be. I'm fairly open and relaxed about who the other guy's going to be.”The prospect of Kubica's return has been raised by the ongoing struggles for Jolyon Palmer, who is yet to score a top ten finish this season compared with Hulkenberg, who has scored 26 points and finished sixth last time out in the British Grand Prix.