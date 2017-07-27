F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Hulkenberg: I’d welcome Kubica at Renault

27 July 2017
Nico Hulkenberg says Renault 'needs to go for the best possible driver' as speculation mounts it could swap Jolyon Palmer for Robert Kubica.
Hulkenberg: I’d welcome Kubica at Renault
F1 Hungarian GP: Hulkenberg: I’d welcome Kubica at Renault
Nico Hulkenberg says Renault 'needs to go for the best possible driver' as speculation mounts it could swap Jolyon Palmer for Robert Kubica for the second-half of the 2017 F1 season.

The Pole has not raced in F1 since 2010 when his motorsport career was almost ended by a rallying accident that left him with a partially severed arm.

However, after taking time out from competition in recent years to focus on rehabilitation, recent private test outings with Renault have raised hope he could make a belated return after all.

Having already tested older specification F1 cars, Kubica – who raced with BMW Sauber and Renault during his F1 career – will drive 2017 specification Renault RS17 at the upcoming Hungaroring F1 test amidst rumours the outing will ultimately determine whether he is capable of a racing return.

For Hulkenberg, the German says he would welcome the return of Kubica to F1 to race alongside him at Renault.

“I don't know if it would work for him or not, but I'd be happy to have him as a teammate, and I'd be happy with anybody else to be honest. It's not my decision.

“I think the team, Renault, needs to go for the best possible driver they can have whoever that might be. I'm fairly open and relaxed about who the other guy's going to be.”

The prospect of Kubica's return has been raised by the ongoing struggles for Jolyon Palmer, who is yet to score a top ten finish this season compared with Hulkenberg, who has scored 26 points and finished sixth last time out in the British Grand Prix.

by Ollie Barstow

Tagged as: British Grand Prix , Renault , Nico Hulkenberg , Hulkenberg , Hungaroring , Sauber
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
15.07.2017 - Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
Nobuharu Matsushita, ART Grand Prix, Sauber, F1 [Credit: Honda Racing]
Singapore Grand Prix
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
Renault F1 40 years demonstration
Renault F1 40 years demonstration
Renault F1 40 years demonstration
Renault F1 40 years demonstration

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 