F1 »

Hungarian GP: It’s a sad day for F1 – Grosjean on Halo

27 July 2017
Romain Grosjean maintains his opposition against the 'Halo', saying he is 'shocked' it is forging ahead despite what he believes is clear opposition.
It’s a sad day for F1 – Grosjean on Halo
Hungarian GP: It’s a sad day for F1 – Grosjean on Halo
Romain Grosjean says he is 'shocked' the FIA is forging ahead with the introduction of the 'Halo' for the 2018 F1 season even after several drivers, teams and fans expressed their opposition.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the FIA confirmed it will next season go ahead and introduce its 'original' cockpit protection device prototype for next season after trials using an alternative 'Shield' concept at Silverstone presented several limitations.

The device has split opinion amongst F1 drivers, with Haas driver and Grand Prix Drivers' Association director Grosjean among the most vocal of those against the device, the position he maintains despite the announcement, which he describes as a 'sad day for F1'.

“Personally, I think it is a sad day for Formula One when it was announced. I am still against it, I still don't think it has a place in Formula One. As a GPDA member and director, and a driver, I need to thank the FIA for all the research. The Halo is a strong device against a lot of cases.

“There are occasions where it can get worse which I am not particularly a fan of. There a few problems that we may have that we haven't thought about. Seeing the starting lights on the grid, no one has tried that, they are always different. Seeing flags on the side and things like that, we need to see a bit more of it.”

On Thursday the FIA held a media briefing to give more details into the research that went into decision-making process, but while Grosjean says he doesn't want to stand in the way of safety advances, he says the 'crazy-good' evolution of safety since 1995 is representative enough of the advances.

“There are divided opinions. I think there were drivers trying to get the safety up with the device as soon as possible others trying to get the safety up by other ideas or solutions, that's 100% was onboard with that. With the Halo, there were divided opinions

“I was surprised when I saw it was coming out because the teams say no, the fans say no, the drivers mainly say no and it came out, so it was a bit of a shock so that's why I said it was a sad day for F1.

“I don't want to stop the safety research, because I think it's great, and since 1995 evolution has been crazy-good, but hopefully we'll get better solutions to what we have now.

“Even to see the drivers, we have to keep the same helmet design for the whole year and you don't get to see the drivers anymore, what was the point?”


Tagged as: FIA , Silverstone , Romain Grosjean , Formula One , Haas , Hungarian Grand Prix , Grosjean Halo , Grosjean F1 , Grosjean Haas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
16.07.2017 - Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 