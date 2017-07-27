F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: 'Nothing changes' for Palmer despite Kubica test

27 July 2017
Jolyon Palmer relaxed about his F1 future with Renault despite Robert Kubica's upcoming test in Hungary.
Jolyon Palmer remains relaxed about his immediate Formula 1 future with Renault despite Robert Kubica's test in Hungary next week, saying "nothing changes" in his approach to the remainder of the season.

Palmer's future has been subject to speculation after a point-less start to the 2017 season, struggling to match team-mate Nico Hulkenberg for pace.

The Briton's woes have coincided with Kubica's return to F1 action, having completed two impressive private tests for Renault in a 2012-spec car.

Renault announced earlier this week that Kubica would be getting the nod for next week's collective F1 test in Hungary, pointing towards a possible comeback, with some speculating it could be as early as the Belgian Grand Prix in one month's time.

Palmer was reassured by Renault F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul that he is not at risk of losing his seat to Kubica, comforting the 2014 GP2 champion.

"Yeah, of course, it's my boss telling me they're not planning on putting Kubica in the car," when asked if he felt reassured.

"For me, nothing changes. He called me to tell me Robert is testing, which is fine, I can understand why.

"But for me, I get a longer holiday and I come back refreshed for Spa. It's good for Robert - I lose a day in the car but nothing changes.

"I'm just looking forward to having a second half of the season."

Palmer heads into this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix hopeful of reaching the points and getting off the mark for 2017 ahead of the summer break.

"I think this is a good chance to be back in Q3 and get points, that's obviously the aim," Palmer said.

"It's a track I like, we have the updates now on my car. Silverstone already was looking like a good weekend and a good chance to score some points.

"Aim is to get into Q3 and score some points."


