Sauber, Honda call off engine deal for F1 2018

Honda willsupply engines to the Sauber F1 team for the 2018 F1 season, it has been confirmed.The Swiss team signed a deal in May that was set to see Honda supply its V6 Hybrid power units for the 2018 F1 season but recent upheavals in Sauber's management structure has led to the agreement being axed just two months later.In a short statement, new Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur confirmed 'strategic reasons' were its reasons for cancelling the agreement."It is very unfortunate that we have to discontinue the planned collaboration with Honda at this stage. However, this decision has been made for strategic reasons, and with the best intent for the future of the Sauber F1 Team in mind. We would like to thank Honda for their collaboration, and wish them all the best for their future in Formula One.”It is believed Sauber's owners intervened on the deal after releasing Monisha Kaltenborn - the architect of the Honda agreement - from her position as team principal, to be replaced by Vasseur earlier this month.Though the move puts Honda's participation in F1 in doubt as its sole other customer McLaren weighs up its options, it is understood non-availability of options at Mercedes or Ferrari will lead it to continue its relationship.