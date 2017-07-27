F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Teams able to make aero tweaks around Halo - Whiting

27 July 2017
F1 race director Charlie Whiting confirms teams will be able to put non-structural fairings within 20mm of Halo.
Teams able to make aero tweaks around Halo - Whiting
F1 Hungarian GP: Teams able to make aero tweaks around Halo - Whiting
Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting has confirmed that teams will be able to attach some small, non-structural aerodynamic fairings to the 'Halo' cockpit protection set to be introduced in 2018.

The F1 Strategy Group confirmed last week that Halo had been given the green light for 2018, with FIA officials meeting with the media to explain its development and introduction on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Whiting confirmed in the briefing that all teams would be using a standard structure supplied by a single company, but will have some freedom with which to adapt its look.

"The teams should get the information they need within the next day or two," Whiting said, regarding its technical specifications.

"I think teams haven't explored the full range of possibilities to make them look a little more pleasing to the eye. We've only seen the bare designs and even when Williams ran with a white one it looked a great deal better – I think you'll agree.

"The possibilities the teams have, we will allow a 20 mm distance from around the main tubes at the top in order for them to fit fairings. I think they will come up with some different designs. I don't think it will be quite as bad as you think.

"They have to use the standard Halo which will be made by a single supplier and we will allow them to use non-structural fairings around the upper part which can be no more than 20 mm from the main structure and I think there is an overall width restriction and a restriction on how far they can encroach on the cockpit opening.

"20 mm is quite a lot all the way around and they can do what they like with that. The main reason the first place was to give them scope to overcome any aero changes they have got to make, for example on the air box or things like that, if they want to redirect the flow."


Tagged as: FIA , Williams , Formula 1 , Hungarian Grand Prix , halo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.10.2016 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW38 with Halo cockpit cover
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
27.07.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 