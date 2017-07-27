Teams able to make aero tweaks around Halo - Whiting

Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting has confirmed that teams will be able to attach some small, non-structural aerodynamic fairings to the 'Halo' cockpit protection set to be introduced in 2018.The F1 Strategy Group confirmed last week that Halo had been given the green light for 2018, with FIA officials meeting with the media to explain its development and introduction on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.Whiting confirmed in the briefing that all teams would be using a standard structure supplied by a single company, but will have some freedom with which to adapt its look."The teams should get the information they need within the next day or two," Whiting said, regarding its technical specifications."I think teams haven't explored the full range of possibilities to make them look a little more pleasing to the eye. We've only seen the bare designs and even when Williams ran with a white one it looked a great deal better – I think you'll agree."The possibilities the teams have, we will allow a 20 mm distance from around the main tubes at the top in order for them to fit fairings. I think they will come up with some different designs. I don't think it will be quite as bad as you think."They have to use the standard Halo which will be made by a single supplier and we will allow them to use non-structural fairings around the upper part which can be no more than 20 mm from the main structure and I think there is an overall width restriction and a restriction on how far they can encroach on the cockpit opening."20 mm is quite a lot all the way around and they can do what they like with that. The main reason the first place was to give them scope to overcome any aero changes they have got to make, for example on the air box or things like that, if they want to redirect the flow."