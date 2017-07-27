Alonso: McLaren on full attack for Hungary

Fernando Alonso hopes McLaren-Honda's strategy to maximise its opportunity at the Hungaroring pays off as he sees it as the best chance the team has to score points in 2017.With the Hungaroring's tight and twisty circuit characteristics playing down its engine deficit compared to other tracks on the F1 calendar, McLaren opted to take hefty engine penalties at Silverstone in order to give itself a pool of power unit components in Hungary.Despite Alonso playing down McLaren's chances of breaking into the top three teams this weekend even though the circuit playing to the team's strengths, he feels if it can maximise its performance a genuine points scoring opportunity is available which the team needs to lift itself off the bottom of the F1 world constructors' championship.“I think Monaco was a great track for us, in terms of characteristics of it, I was not there so for me it's really the first time that I had the possibility of hopefully feeling competitive,” Alonso said. “There is a possibility to be in Q3 and then in the points if something happen in front of us to get even a better result than this 7th or 8th that is the maximum you can fight for at the moment.“So it's definitely an important weekend for us. We pay some penalties in the last two races to arrive here with more freedom of engine choices and something more in the pocket. So hopefully it pays off this weekend.”McLaren is currently set to endure its worst-ever F1 season having secured just two points all year thanks to Alonso's ninth-place finish in Baku. During the Woking-based team's similar struggles in 2016 with an unreliable and uncompetitive engine Alonso secured seventh place, in a race which saw just one retirement (his team-mate Jenson Button).McLaren trails Sauber by three points at the bottom of the F1 world constructors' championship after the opening half of the 2017 season.