F1 moving towards closed cockpit with Halo - Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes that Formula 1 is moving towards a closed-cockpit future after introducing the 'Halo' protection device for 2018.Hamilton had previously spoken out against the Halo, but the F1 Strategy Group decided last week to push through with its introduction for next year."I think there has been talk about it for some time, we knew it was coming," Hamilton said. "It was difficult because when they told us about it, they mentioned there was a 17% improvement in our safety and it is difficult to ignore that."It definitely doesn't look good we have said that and we know that. From the driver's sid, it doesn't look great and the weight of the cars go up, the cars are already way too heavy."We have little brakes trying to stop this heavy car and I hope they do a better job to bring the weight down so when they put this thing on it wont make it heavier and harder to stop."While Hamilton has stopped trying to fight against the Halo's introduction, he said that the sport appeared to be moving towards a closed cockpit - something he seemed receptive about."We have all tested [Halo], they should put it on for a couple of P1s on every single car and see how it goes," Hamilton said."I dont think that is going to change their opinion but I think we are moving towards a closed cockpit. They look better there are some great concepts online of a closed cockpit."The things that have happened with drivers being hit on the head, it is kind of crazy that today we are still vulnerable."Our head is the most precious part of out body, it is exposed so what we do about it."I definitely don't argue against it."