F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas expects Hungary to be 'great test' for Mercedes

27 July 2017
If Mercedes can be competitive and beat Ferrari on one of its weaker tracks, it bodes very well indeed for Bottas and the team.
Bottas expects Hungary to be 'great test' for Mercedes
F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas expects Hungary to be 'great test' for Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas believes that this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix will be a "great test" for the Mercedes Formula 1 team as it goes toe-to-toe with title rival Ferrari.

Mercedes has made significant progress with its W08 car in recent weeks, soundly outpacing Ferrari at each of the last four races to open up a healthy points lead in the constructors' championship.

The tight and twisting nature of the Hungaroring in Budapest should suit Ferrari well, yet if Mercedes can be competitive, Bottas believes it will bode well for the team's title hopes going forward.

"I think it's going to be a great test for our car, if we are competitive here against Ferrari," Bottas said.

"I think even Red Bull should be quite competitive around here. If we can be the quickest car here, that will definitely boost our confidence a little bit for the year ahead.

"But like I said before, it's still a long year ahead and we still need to continue to develop.

"This will be an interesting weekend for us to see how we do. Hopefully it will be good but we're expecting a close battle, closer than in the last few races."


Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Valtteri Bottas , Hungarian Grand Prix , Hungaroring
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 and Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
27.07.2017 - Press conference, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010 and Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
27.07.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 