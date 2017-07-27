F1 »

Hungarian GP: Raikkonen not worried by results because he 'has the speed’

27 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen insists he 'has the speed' to win in F1 despite having not done so since returning to Ferrari in 2014.
Kimi Raikkonen has conceded he is far from satisfied with the results he has been achieving during the 2017 F1 season but insists he isn't 'worried' because he 'has the speed'.

With the conclusion of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix signalling the start of the summer break, Raikkonen is reflecting on an indifferent first half of 2017 at the wheel of the Ferrari SF70H, which leads the standings in the hands of Sebastian Vettel.

Though Raikkonen has shown flashes of form, most notably his first pole position in nine years at the Monaco Grand Prix, he arrives in Budapest fifth in the standings and 79 points shy of his team-mate.

With three podiums to his name, Raikkonen – who hasn't won a race with Ferrari since he returned to the Scuderia in 2014 - admits he accepts the results haven't been up to standard. Nevertheless, he insists he isn't worried because he knows he 'has the speed'.

“If you look purely at the end results, it's not very good. But put that aside and i think we have been quite happy some places, not so happy in some others. That shows in the results. Lately, especially last weekend, we have felt pretty good. The end result was not what we wanted but there are other reasons for that.

“Hopefully we have the same feeling here, the same feeling with the car and I'm sure driving-wise there is no issue. We have to get all the details right and get the most out of the package. This circuit should be better for us, I might be wrong but hopefully not. We will give our best as always.

“Personally, I'm not happy with the results - that's for sure. I want to win races, I want to be up there all the time. that hasn't been the case this year too often. I know when things are correct and there are quite a few things that happened and you pay the price for it. Driving-wise, I have the speed, so I'm not worried about that. it's about putting things in the correct places.”


