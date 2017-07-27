Verstappen doesn't understand need for Halo in F1

Max Verstappen says he does not understand why Formula 1 needs to introduce the 'Halo' cockpit safety device for 2018, but respects the sport's decision to give it the green light.The FIA announced last week that the Halo would be mandatory for all teams to use in 2018, causing a division in opinion in motorsport circles.The F1 drivers were grilled about the decision during Thursday's FIA press conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, with Verstappen expressing his confusion over the Halo's introduction."I don't like it, but, of course, at the end of the day you have to respect the decision of the FIA," Verstappen said."I think since we introduced the virtual safety car, that reduced a lot of risk when you're speeding under the yellow flags in the race and also with the wheel tethers, they are quite strong at the moment so I don't think you will lose a wheel very easily."When there are parts flying around from the car, it's not going to protect you, so I don't really understand why we should need it."