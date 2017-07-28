F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Vettel in no hurry to sign new Ferrari F1 deal

28 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari contract may be up at the end of the year, but the German wants to focus on the championship, not his future.
Sebastian Vettel is in no hurry to sign a new Formula 1 contract with Ferrari, preferring to focus on the ongoing championship fight against Mercedes instead of his future.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 205 on a three-year deal that expires at the end of this season, putting him in the mix for the annual 'silly season' driver market speculation.

Vettel has been linked with a possible move to Mercedes, but seems happy at Ferrari, stressing on Thursday that his delay in signing a new deal was due to the championship focus.

"What is delaying? I think the fact that we are working hard from the team's point, my point, I think we have other things to do right now," Vettel said.

"In the summer there is a bit more time, a couple of weeks' stretch where there is no race but for now I think the focus is extremely high on working on the car.

"For me I'm obviously not designing the bits but trying to give as much feedback as I can, trying to spend time in the simulator, generally talking to the team. That has priority.

"A piece of paper can be signed fairly quickly so that's not a problem.

"As I said I'm not in a rush, I don't think the team is in a rush as far as I understood. I have a good contact in the team so I think they would tell me if otherwise.

"So no problem, nothing wrong.”


