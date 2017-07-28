Sauber signs multi-year Ferrari engine deal

Sauber has confirmed the signing of a new agreement with Ferrari for a Formula 1 engine supply from 2018, using its latest power units.Sauber announced on Thursday that it had cancelled the planned engine agreement with Honda for 2018, brokered by former team boss Monisha Kaltenborn.The incoming Frederic Vasseur was tasked with resolving Sauber's engine situation swiftly, moving to sign a new deal with Ferrari, with whom the Swiss team has enjoyed a long-running partnership."I am very pleased to confirm that we will continue to work with Scuderia Ferrari as our engine supplier in form of a multi-year agreement," Vasseur said."The shared experience between the Sauber F1 Team and Ferrari has built a strong foundation, which will allow us to move forward swiftly and efficiently, also in terms of the development of the 2018 car."I am convinced that together we can achieve the results which reflect the passion and determination that is, and always has been, behind the Sauber F1 Team.”The move is expected to help re-establish ties with Ferrari as a stepping stone for its junior development drivers, with Formula 2 leader Charles Leclerc and potentially Antonio Giovinazzi now strong favourites to step up with the Swiss team.