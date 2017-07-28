Grosjean and Wolff friends again after Silverstone spat

Romain Grosjean has revealed that he called Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff to discuss his comments over the British Grand Prix weekend, having been unhappy with what was said.Grosjean accused the F1 stewards of giving Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton preferential treatment after they did not sanction him for an alleged block during qualifying at Silverstone.Wolff fired back by saying that Grosjean should be grateful he is still in F1 given his previous on-track incidents, prompting the Frenchman to get in touch."I called Toto. We had a great phone call," Grosjean said. "We explained each other. There are tensions, they are fighting for a world championship."Probably some of my words were reported to Toto in a different way. I didn't mean anything against Lewis or Mercedes. Just saying it cost me two positions on the grid, starting P8 or P10 is a different matter in Formula 1 and we are all fighting for the same things."I do apologise, I said their GPS is not good which is not fair to Mercedes, still thinking that I was on a fast lap and I lost three-tenths, it's a shame but it's behind us now. It's all good, I spoke with Toto and we are friends."When asked if Wolff regretted his comments, Grosjean said: "It's in the heat of the moment, so it's fine."