Hamilton reveals admiration for Williams

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his admiration for the Williams Formula 1 team, believing it would be "cool" to help it return to the top of the sport.Williams was a regular fixture at the front of the grid throughout the 1980s and 1990s, but has not claimed a world title since 1997.The British marque has recently slipped back into F1's midfield after finishing third in the constructors' championship in 2014 and 2015, and is working hard to try and recover.Hamilton's future has been subject to speculation in recent weeks, but the three-time world champion stressed he is extremely happy at Mercedes."I am so happy where I am. I tell you where I joined this time I couldn't have imagined it being, regardless of our results, it's the environment that I live in," Hamilton said."I couldn't have dreamed it being better and I am pretty sure there is no other team that has this environment, I am pretty certain of it. If I was to move, I would have to try and take what we have here and try to implement it somewhere else, but do I really want to do that? A real need?"Hamilton did, however, ponder what it would take to join a team like Williams and help it to return to the top of the sport after so long away."Of course I look at other teams that I have admired. I look at Williams and look at how cool it would be to one day drive for Williams and help them get back to the top," Hamilton said."But I don't have a magic board, I don't know how long that will take or even if that's even possible, just that I admire Frank and the Williams team just for its history."McLaren, I have been there and done that and had a great, great experience with them. There's no other team except for Ferrari, that could ever be interesting, but right now I love being here, I love the people I work for, the people I work with and what the company represents."On top of that, when you're a Mercedes driver, there's no other team in the whole sport I think that takes care of its drivers like Mercedes does. So to turn your back and leave that behind, that is a really difficult call to make."If I was to jump ship from here, that would be when I stop. Mercedes take care of their drivers. Whether it's including them in events, whether it's including them in commercials, you continue to be an ambassador for the brand. Every single driver has been so that's a lot to throw away."