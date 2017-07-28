Ricciardo leads opening Hungary F1 practice

Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull sent a warning shot out to Formula 1 rivals Mercedes and Ferrari by sweeping to the top of the timesheets in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Friday morning.Red Bull arrived in Hungary hopeful of putting the aerodynamic strength of the RB13 chassis to good use around the tight confines of the Hungaroring circuit, and did exactly that through FP1.Ricciardo rose to P1 in the final 30 minutes of the session, recording a fastest lap of 1:18.486 to finish two-tenths of a second clear of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.Mercedes was unable to match the pace at the front of the pack, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas finishing third and fourth respectively. F1 drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel was a lowly fifth for Ferrari, over a second off Ricciardo's time.Max Verstappen followed in P6 in the second Red Bull, while McLaren enjoyed one of its best FP1s of the year as Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne wound up seventh and eighth respectively. Nico Hulkenberg and Jolyon Palmer rounded out the top 10 for Renault.Things were not all plain sailing for the luckless Palmer, though, as he suffered damage to the front of his Renault late on, sparking a late red flag period.The session was otherwise interrupted by just one major incident when Antonio Giovinazzi crashed out during his run-out with Haas, damaging his car. A short red flag period followed, but the Italian driver was unharmed.