Ricciardo leads eventful Hungary FP2 as Wehrlein crashes hard

Daniel Ricciardo continued Red Bull's strong start to the Hungary Formula 1 race weekend by leading second practice at the Hungaroring, finishing almost two-tenths of a second clear of the field.Ricciardo sent out a warning shot to Mercedes and Ferrari by leading Red Bull to the top of the timesheets in FP1, and was able to repeat the feat in the afternoon session.A fastest lap of 1:18.455 saw Ricciardo finish almost two-tenths of a second clear of F1 drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who took second for Ferrari.Vettel led a tight group, finishing just ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen wound up fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes, who finished just over 0.14 seconds shy of Vettel.Max Verstappen ended the session sixth in the second Red Bull ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, who once again led Renault's charge. Team-mate Jolyon Palmer suffered his second crash of the day in the final 15 minutes, hitting the barrier at the final corner to only ramp up the pressure he is currently under.The shunt resulted in the second red flag of the session, the first coming after Pascal Wehrlein slammed into the wall at Turn 11. Wehrlein was able to get out of the car and quickly cleared by the medical staff at the track, but the damage to his Sauber will leave the team with a big repair job to complete for Saturday's sessions.Fernando Alonso was able to lead McLaren's charge once again, finishing eighth, with team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne completing the top 10, Carlos Sainz Jr. splitting the pair in P9.