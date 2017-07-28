F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Ricciardo leads Hungary FP2 as Wehrlein crashes hard

28 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo continues Red Bull's strong start in Hungary, but there's less good news for Pascal Wehrlein and Jolyon Palmer as both crash.
Ricciardo leads eventful Hungary FP2 as Wehrlein crashes hard
F1 Hungarian GP: Ricciardo leads Hungary FP2 as Wehrlein crashes hard
Daniel Ricciardo continued Red Bull's strong start to the Hungary Formula 1 race weekend by leading second practice at the Hungaroring, finishing almost two-tenths of a second clear of the field.

Ricciardo sent out a warning shot to Mercedes and Ferrari by leading Red Bull to the top of the timesheets in FP1, and was able to repeat the feat in the afternoon session.

A fastest lap of 1:18.455 saw Ricciardo finish almost two-tenths of a second clear of F1 drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who took second for Ferrari.

Vettel led a tight group, finishing just ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen wound up fourth ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the second Mercedes, who finished just over 0.14 seconds shy of Vettel.

Max Verstappen ended the session sixth in the second Red Bull ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, who once again led Renault's charge. Team-mate Jolyon Palmer suffered his second crash of the day in the final 15 minutes, hitting the barrier at the final corner to only ramp up the pressure he is currently under.

The shunt resulted in the second red flag of the session, the first coming after Pascal Wehrlein slammed into the wall at Turn 11. Wehrlein was able to get out of the car and quickly cleared by the medical staff at the track, but the damage to his Sauber will leave the team with a big repair job to complete for Saturday's sessions.

Fernando Alonso was able to lead McLaren's charge once again, finishing eighth, with team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne completing the top 10, Carlos Sainz Jr. splitting the pair in P9.


Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo , Valtteri Bottas , Nico Hulkenberg , Hungaroring , Sauber
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40 and Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Haas F1 Team Test Driver
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Haas F1 Team Test Driver
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 