F1 Hungarian GP: Raikkonen happy with pace, laments red flags in Hungary practice

28 July 2017
Kimi Raikkonen was happy with Ferrari's pace in Friday's Hungary practice sessions, but is waiting to reserve judgment until after qualifying.
Kimi Raikkonen was content with Ferrari's pace through Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions for the Hungarian Grand Prix, albeit frustrated for a lack of running following a handful of red flag periods through the day.

Raikkonen ended Friday fourth-fastest overall, three-tenths of a second back from fastest man Daniel Ricciardo in a closely-fought session between Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

"We started pretty well in the morning, second practice was a bit more tricky," Raikkonen said after the session.

"We tried some things, it probably wasn't ideal. It still wasn't bad. Conditions were quite difficult, with red flags and stuff like that, so for sure not so much running as we had hoped because of the few stoppages but nonetheless it is not too bad."

When asked about his pole chances, Raikkonen said: "We'll see tomorrow. I don't know anything more. Tomorrow, we'll see after qualifying where we are."

Raikkonen had a brief on-track stoppage during FP2, only to get his car going again quickly, although the Finn is unsure what caused it.

"I don't know, I'm not exactly sure," Raikkonen said when asked about the problem.

"It was the throttle control for a little while and then it came back, so it was not a major issue. If you stop on the circuit, it's not ideal, but it sorted itself out."


