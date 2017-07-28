F1 »

Hungarian GP: ‘All looking a lot better’ with Red Bull upgrade – Verstappen

28 July 2017
Max Verstappen says things are looking 'a lot better' for Red Bull based on its much anticipated RB13 upgrade for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
‘All looking a lot better’ with Red Bull upgrade – Verstappen
Hungarian GP: ‘All looking a lot better’ with Red Bull upgrade – Verstappen
Get the FULL Hungarian Grand Prix Free Practice Results HERE

Max Verstappen has given the latest Red Bull RB13 upgrade a big thumbs up after he and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed a competitive start to the Hungarian Grand Prix in free practice.

Though the Dutchman was overshadowed by his pace setting team-mate in both FP1 and FP2, Verstappen insists his respective fourth and sixth places were influenced more by set-up issues and disruptive red flag periods than outright pace.

Discussing the much-vaunted upgrade, though Verstappen remains wary of Mercedes being able to turn its engine up in time for qualifying he feels he the package has taken a big step forward.

“The first practice I was just not happy with the balance, it was a bit all over the place, changing lot of parts and just couldn't get the lap together, not happy with the car.

“Then the second practice also looking a lot better, still changing a lot of things on the car, still not very comfortable with the car, and then actually on the supersofts it was all coming together but then with the red flags it was a bit ruined so I went out again, while others were doing the long runs, and then all the sector times were fine, so it's looking good. I am finally feeling good in the car at the end of practice sessions.”

“I think Mercedes are still strong. They can turn up their engines more than us, but for us it's already a very positive day so let's see tomorrow.”



Tagged as: Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Daniel Ricciardo , Hungarian Grand Prix , Max Verstappen , Verstappen F1 , Verstappen Red Bull , Verstappen Hungarian Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 