‘All looking a lot better’ with Red Bull upgrade – Verstappen

Max Verstappen has given the latest Red Bull RB13 upgrade a big thumbs up after he and Daniel Ricciardo enjoyed a competitive start to the Hungarian Grand Prix in free practice.Though the Dutchman was overshadowed by his pace setting team-mate in both FP1 and FP2, Verstappen insists his respective fourth and sixth places were influenced more by set-up issues and disruptive red flag periods than outright pace.Discussing the much-vaunted upgrade, though Verstappen remains wary of Mercedes being able to turn its engine up in time for qualifying he feels he the package has taken a big step forward.“The first practice I was just not happy with the balance, it was a bit all over the place, changing lot of parts and just couldn't get the lap together, not happy with the car.“Then the second practice also looking a lot better, still changing a lot of things on the car, still not very comfortable with the car, and then actually on the supersofts it was all coming together but then with the red flags it was a bit ruined so I went out again, while others were doing the long runs, and then all the sector times were fine, so it's looking good. I am finally feeling good in the car at the end of practice sessions.”“I think Mercedes are still strong. They can turn up their engines more than us, but for us it's already a very positive day so let's see tomorrow.”