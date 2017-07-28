F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Ricciardo hails 'step in the right direction' after Friday sweep

28 July 2017
Daniel Ricciardo feels Red Bull has made a "step in the right direction" after a raft of updates for the RB13 lift him to the head of the field.
Ricciardo hails 'step in the right direction' after Friday sweep
F1 Hungarian GP: Ricciardo hails 'step in the right direction' after Friday sweep
Get the FULL Hungarian Grand Prix Free Practice Results HERE

Daniel Ricciardo feels Red Bull has made a step in the right direction after the updates on the RB13 Formula 1 car lifted him to the top of the timesheets in both FP1 and FP2 in Hungary.

Ricciardo finished two-tenths of a second clear of the field in both of Friday's practice sessions at the Hungaroring, giving Red Bull a boost in the fight against Mercedes and Ferrari.

"A good day topping both sessions. Nice to be quick," Ricciardo said.

"We brought some updates, they seem to be working. You never know what the other guys are doing, but I do feel like we have gained some grip in the car.

"I wasn't complaining too much on the radio today, so we have definitely stepped in the right direction."

When asked if the updates made it feel like a B-spec car, Ricciardo said: "If we can maintain this tomorrow it is a B car, so today it certainly behaved more like a B.

"So this morning looked strong, out of the box we were the first one on a green track, and basically we kept good pace.

"Even the long runs were strong, and this afternoon we were able to replicate that with even a hotter track."


Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Daniel Ricciardo , Hungarian Grand Prix , Hungaroring
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Atmosphere
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Williams motorhome
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
28.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 