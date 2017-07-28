Ricciardo hails 'step in the right direction' after Friday sweep

Daniel Ricciardo feels Red Bull has made a step in the right direction after the updates on the RB13 Formula 1 car lifted him to the top of the timesheets in both FP1 and FP2 in Hungary.Ricciardo finished two-tenths of a second clear of the field in both of Friday's practice sessions at the Hungaroring, giving Red Bull a boost in the fight against Mercedes and Ferrari."A good day topping both sessions. Nice to be quick," Ricciardo said."We brought some updates, they seem to be working. You never know what the other guys are doing, but I do feel like we have gained some grip in the car."I wasn't complaining too much on the radio today, so we have definitely stepped in the right direction."When asked if the updates made it feel like a B-spec car, Ricciardo said: "If we can maintain this tomorrow it is a B car, so today it certainly behaved more like a B."So this morning looked strong, out of the box we were the first one on a green track, and basically we kept good pace."Even the long runs were strong, and this afternoon we were able to replicate that with even a hotter track."