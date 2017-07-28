F1 »

Hungarian GP: Vettel relishing prospect of six-way Hungarian GP fight

28 July 2017
Sebastian Vettel believes Red Bull's front running pace is genuine and he is looking forward to a potential six-way fight this weekend.
Sebastian Vettel says he is enticed by the prospect of six drivers fighting it out for glory in the Hungarian Grand Prix as Red Bull joined the fight with Ferrari and Mercedes during free practice.

With Red Bull's much vaunted upgrade package appearing to prove a success as Daniel Ricciardo topped both FP1 and FP2, the stage has been set for a battle between more than simply Sebastian Vettel and title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Acknowledging it looks 'very close' between the trio of teams, Vettel says he is having 'fun' in his Ferrari even though he feels the combination of set-up and red flags meant he didn't get a proper shot at a faster time.

“It was a bit mixed this morning, as you touched on, I was not happy,” said the German after suffering a spin. “This morning I did not get into the rhythm, this afternoon was better with more laps in the car. I think it's been quite slippery, everyone has been struggling to find the optimum grip, find the ideal lap. With more laps in the afternoon, I started to get a rhythm so I think we are not that bad. It looks very close between Red Bull, Mercedes and ourselves.

“It should be fun tomorrow, but looking at ourselves which is key. We need to make sure we get the car in the right window, find a better setup for tomorrow and working on the tyres, working a bit on the driving.”




