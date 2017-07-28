F1 »

Hungarian GP: Punishing day for under pressure Palmer

28 July 2017
Jolyon Palmer endures a tough start to a crucial Hungarian Grand Prix after damaging incidents in both FP1 and FP2.
Jolyon Palmer says he felt like he was driving a 'rallycross' car during second free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix after crashing in FP2 as a legacy of damage sustained in FP1.

On what is believed to be a pivotal weekend for the Briton to get points on the board for the first time this season as Renault evaluates the possibility of replacing him with Robert Kubica, Palmer suffered dramas in both FP1 and FP2.

A promising tenth quickest in FP1, Palmer nonetheless heavily damaged the front-end of his RS17 towards the end of the session when running wide at Turn 4 led to the front-wing shattering on the outside kerb, in turn damaging the floor.

Getting out on track late in FP2, Palmer completed only a handful of laps before proceeding to lose control of the car at the final corner. He believes, however, it was the legacy of his FP1 incident.

“Something wasn't working since the beginning of the session, we don't know what still. It was looking to do that many times and we couldn't see what. It felt like something broke, I think they are looking at it at the moment because it just snapped and I had zero chance to catch it.

“If it's a setup parameter, we're a very long way out, which indicates that something's wrong. It wasn't just a little bit of oversteer, it was a complete lack of rear grip. Every time I couldn't turn into the last corner. It was like rallycross basically. It was the F1 version where you turn in and sort of backing away from every corner.

“Obviously I've driven with some balance problems, but this was much more severe. You don't need to spin on that corner.”


