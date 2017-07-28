F1 »

Hungarian GP: Bottas teases Mercedes gains amid close field

28 July 2017
Valtteri Bottas says there is more to come from Mercedes... but he says it is necessary to fend off Ferrari and Red Bull.
Hungarian GP: Bottas teases Mercedes gains amid close field
Valtteri Bottas has echoed his rivals by predicting a competitive fight for pole position in the Hungarian Grand Prix even if he expects Mercedes to hit its stride come qualifying.

The Finn driver ended his day with the third fastest time in an otherwise closely fought session involving Red Bull and Ferrari, Bottas suggesting any one of the three teams could emerge with pole position come Saturday afternoon.

“I think it can be really open for a three team fight which is interesting, at least looking at the long runs from people. All the three teams seem to be really close so I think tomorrow is really going to be so important. If we can qualify ahead then it's going to be good for the race but if not, it's going to be difficult for us.

Around a circuit where qualifying is considered particularly crucial, though Bottas says he is confident more time can be found from the W08 he believes it will be necessary to keep his rivals at bay.

“I think we still have work to do. I think we can definitely make the car more driveable and at this type of track it can make quite a big difference because it's a difficult track, it's very intense and it's not easy to get the perfect lap together, a small mistake here and there. If you can trust the car then it's better. Hopefully we can improve it for tomorrow as we will need it.�



